Delhi records moderate air quality at 121 AQI

New Delhi: With a sunny day, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 2.5 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 72 and 53 per cent during the day, with no rainfall reported in the city.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the city on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 121, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.