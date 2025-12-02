Partner countries at Nagaland's Hornbill Festival push for stronger ties with India

Kohima, Dec 2 (PTI) Envoys and senior representatives from several countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with India during the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, officials said.

The participation of the partner countries at the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival, including France, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria and the United Kingdom, highlights its “growing international profile and Nagaland’s expanding cultural and economic engagement”, they said.

The latest edition of the festival commenced at Naga Heritage Village ‘Kisama’ on December 1, coinciding with the 63rd Statehood Day of Nagaland.

The first day registered a footfall of 22,508, the officials said.

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou, attending the festival for the first time, said the country sought deeper cooperation with Nagaland in agri-business, technology, education and tourism.

Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly said the Hornbill Festival reflected identity and resilience, and noted the historical links between Ireland and India.

He said a delegation from Ireland, including historian and former footballer Terry Phelan, will explore sports partnerships.

Maya Tissafi, the Swiss Ambassador, described the festival as among Asia’s most vibrant cultural events, and said Switzerland looked forward to collaboration in skill development, cultural exchanges, sustainable tourism and innovation based on indigenous knowledge.

Austrian Trade Commissioner Hans-Jorg Hortnagl said Austria was interested in promoting sustainable tourism, green technologies and skill development in Nagaland.

Representing the United Kingdom, British Council Director Debanjan Chakrabarty said the UK’s association with Hornbill is long, noting past collaborations and ongoing scholarship programmes for Naga students.

He said the United Kingdom’s participation this year aligns with new India-UK agreements on trade, education and cultural cooperation. PTI NBS RBT