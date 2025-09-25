Partnerships between industry, academia vital for future-ready education ecosystem: IIM-J Director

Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI) The IIM Jammu on Thursday hosted a 'Hyderabad Roundtable Conference' here, bringing together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders, to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment.

IIM Jammu Director BS Sahay, who inaugurated the conference, stressed that partnerships between industry and academia are vital in creating a dynamic and future-ready education ecosystem.

Reflecting on India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasised the significance of initiatives like Project YUVA, launched in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in fostering employment generation through entrepreneurship.

He urged all stakeholders to align their personal and institutional aspirations with the broader mission of national growth and nation building, according to an official release.

He said IIM Jammu has achieved the rare distinction of securing two prestigious international accreditations, BGA Institutional Accreditation and EFMD Programme Accreditation for its MBA programme.

He highlighted that this milestone places IIM Jammu among the top five IIMs nationwide and makes it the only second-and third-generation IIM to hold both rare achievements, reinforcing its position as an emerging global hub of excellence in management education.

The conference featured three insightful panel discussions that brought together industry leaders and experts to address critical issues shaping the workforce of tomorrow. PTI SJR VVK SJR KH