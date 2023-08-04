Parts of Delhi get light rain

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rain on Friday morning and the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive "moderate" rainfall during the day while the maximum temperature will settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 78 per cent, the IMD said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" (70) category at around 8 am, official data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".