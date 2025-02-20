Parts of Delhi receive light rain, maximum temperature recorded at 27.4 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital received light showers on Thursday morning and the maximum temperature was recorded as 27.4 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's average, the weather office said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light drizzle for Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 12.0 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, the national capital on Thursday received 0.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The humidity level was recorded at 55 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was in the "moderate" category with AQI recorded at 158 at 6 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI BM HIG