Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, adds to woes of people battling flood threat

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Friday afternoon, adding to the woes of the people as the city grapples with a flood-like situation following the overflowing of the Yamuna river.

The rain was recorded in Laxmi Nagar areas and a few areas in east Delhi.

Other areas, including Lutyens' Delhi, witnessed a drizzle.

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital had tweeted around 10 am that "light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi (Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram) Gohana, Sonipat (Haryana) Moradabad, Bahajoi in the next two hours."

The India Meteorological Department also forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Floodwaters of the overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday as the regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department at Indraprastha suffered damage Thursday evening.

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remained inundated.