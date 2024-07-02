Parts of Delhi receive light showers, city on 'orange' alert

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital received light showers Tuesday late afternoon even as the weather department forecast heavy rainfall in the city.

Delhi is on an "orange" alert for Tuesday which denotes "be prepared" in the colour codes of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Some parts of Delhi witnessed light rainfall at around 3 pm, according to the IMD.

The Met office this morning predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above the season's normal, the IMD said.

The humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the Met predicted.

According to the IMD, moderate rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 7.6 mm and 35.5 mm in a day and heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 64.5 mm and 124.4 mm in a day.