Parts of Delhi receive rain causing traffic snarls

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday morning causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in places.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degree Celsius in the morning, 1.2 notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Rainfall was seen in east Delhi.

The met department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain with thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that the traffic was affected on Rohtak Road.

“Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border due to potholes and water logging. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly ,” it posted on social media platform X.

The humidity in the city was 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

Rain swept parts of Delhi with many parts of the city witnessing waterlogging on Friday.

The Lodhi Road observatory received 12 mm rainfall from 11.30 pm on Friday till 2.30 am on Saturday. Ridge observatory received 5.8 mm and Ayanagar observatory received 1.6 mm rainfall in the same period, the IMD said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 67 at 9 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT SKY SKY