Parts of Delhi see rain; max temp recorded at 35.2 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Monday morning, with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

As per the Meteorological department, Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 2.7 mm of rain, Pusa recorded 35 mm, the Ridge observatory recorded 37.2 mm, and Palam recorded 31.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 to 11:30 am.

The relative humidity oscillated between 70 per cent and 76 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

There are no warning alerts for Delhi in the IMD's seven-day forecast.