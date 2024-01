New Delhi: Parts of Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Monday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Advertisment

The visibility at 8.30 am was recorded at 500 metres at both Safdarjung and Palam.

The relative humidity at the time stood at 99 per cent.

The weathermen have forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.