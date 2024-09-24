Parts of Goa inundated after heavy rains; IMD issues 'red' alert

Panaji, Sep 24 (PTI) Goa witnessed heavy rains overnight which led to waterlogging at several places in the coastal state on Tuesday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Goa on Tuesday, saying heavy rainfall was very likely at a few places.
Also, very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers were very likely with winds gusting to 40-50 kmph at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa, it added.
The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Wednesday and a 'yellow' alert for Thursday.
Several low-lying areas in North Goa district, including Sanquelim and Bicholim, were inundated since Tuesday morning.
Some locals shared videos on social media showing the Valvanti river, which runs through Sanquelim town, in spate.
"We are on alert. There are no floods in and around Sanquelim but we are monitoring the situation," a senior police official said, adding that night patrolling was intensified on Monday.
Deputy Collector (Bicholim) Rohan Kaskar told PTI the situation was under control but it was raining heavily in and around Sanquelim.
There is no flooding and the Valvanti river is well below the danger mark, he said.
In Valpoi town of North Goa, the Mhadei river was also in spate.
Deputy Collector (Valpoi) Deepak Vaigankar said some low-lying areas were inundated but there was no flood-like situation.
"Once the rain recedes, the water will be drained," he said.
As per IMD data, Canacona taluka witnessed the highest 67.2 mm rainfall on Monday, followed by Dabolim-34.4 mm, Mormugao-27.6 mm and Sanguem-17 mm. All these talukas areas are located in South Goa district.
Since June 1, the state has received 3,867.1 mm rainfall this monsoon season, as per the MeT department. PTI RPS GK