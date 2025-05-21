Parts of Gujarat to receive heavy unseasonal rains from May 23 to 25: IMD

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) Several parts of Gujarat would receive heavy unseasonal rains in the coming days because of a low-pressure area likely to be formed due to upper air cyclonic circulation off north Karnataka-Goa coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

AK Das, Head of Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, said the upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric level over the east-central Arabian Sea off north Karnataka-Goa coasts persists over the same region.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours, bringing unseasonal rains in several parts of Gujarat on May 23, 24 and 25," he explained.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period, Das maintained.

"In view of the formation of low pressure, we have issued a warning for fishermen of coastal regions of south Gujarat. They are advised not to venture into the sea after May 22," he said.

Pre-monsoon heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting up to 50 km would lash parts of Gujarat on May 23, 24 and 25 due to upcoming weather events, Das informed.

A "multi-hazard warning" with an orange alert has been issued by the IMD for several parts of Gujarat.

During these three days, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur at isolated places in parts of south Gujarat, such as Valsad and Navsari, and in the Saurashtra region, including Amreli, Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts, said an IMD release.

Moreover, light to moderate showers would lash several districts of Gujarat between May 22 and 28, the met office said.