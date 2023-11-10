Parts of Haryana and Punjab receive light rain; AQI to improve further

Chandigarh: Overnight rain in parts of Haryana and Punjab brought the mercury down by a few notches, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul received 6 mm of rainfall each, followed by Faridabad (4 mm), Gurugram and Rohtak (2 mm each), and Hisar (1 mm), according to the Meteorological Department here.

In neighbouring Punjab, Amritsar received 9.2 mm of rainfall followed by Jalandhar (7.2 mm), Tarn Taran (5 mm) and Moga (2 mm).

Some places in Haryana and Punjab have recorded the Air Quality Index over the last few days in the "poor" and "very poor" categories. A few places in Haryana, mostly those in the National Capital Region, have reported AQI under the "severe" category.

The AQI is expected to improve slightly after the showers.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.