Parts of Jharkhand in grip of cold, Gumla witnesses lowest temperature at 8.8 deg C

Ranchi, Nov 25 (PTI) Parts of Jharkhand were in the grip of cold on Tuesday, with Gumla recording the highest fall in mercury level to 8.8 degrees Celsius, an IMD bulletin said.

The average minimum temperature is hovering around 11 degrees Celsius across the state, it said.

Hazaribag recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius, while in Khunti district, the minimum temperature was at 10.1 degrees Celsius, according to the weather bulletin released on Tuesday morning.

Lohardaga and Latehar registered minimum temperatures at 10.3 and 10.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Jharkhand's capital Ranchi shivered at 11.1 degrees Celsius, a fall of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, while Baharagora in East Singhbhum district recorded 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the drop in temperature is triggered by north-westerly wind, which prevails in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand.

"The minimum temperature may drop by two to four degrees Celsius during the next couple of days. Thereafter, it may rise by two to four degrees," he added. PTI SAN BDC