Parts of Jharkhand likely to receive heavy rainfall for two days

Ranchi: The Met Department on Tuesday forecast heavy rain in parts of Jharkhand for two days under the influence of a monsoon trough.

Several places in the eastern state have been experiencing intermittent rain since morning, it said.

"A good amount of rainfall is expected over Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday under the influence of a monsoon through. Some southern and eastern parts might experience heavy rainfall during the two days," Ranchi Meteorological Centre In-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Last week's rainfall has reduced the rain deficiency in the state to 19 per cent, “which is considered normal by the IMD”, he said.

Dhanbad and Ranchi registered surplus rainfall of 5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Rainfall deficiency is still above 40 per cent in three Jharkhand districts, with Pakur facing the highest deficiency of 52 per cent, he said.

Heavy rain over the last one week has also helped speed up the sowing process in the state, the official said.

Paddy crop was sown in 6.87 lakh hectares against the target of 18 lakh hectares till August 5 or 38.20 per cent of the arable land, according to the sowing report of the state agriculture department.

Earlier, the sowing figure for paddy was only 13.53 per cent till July 26.

Kharif crops were sown in 16.21 lakh hectares against the target of 28.27 lakh hectares till August 5 or 57.36 per cent of the arable land, it said.