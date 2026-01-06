Parts of Mizoram experience sharp drop in temperatures, IMD warns of dense fog

Aizawl, Jan 6 (PTI) Parts of Mizoram witnessed a sharp drop in temperatures over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting dense fog and very poor visibility across the state, officials said.

Sudheer Kumar Dwivedi, Director of the Aizawl Meteorological Centre, said minimum temperatures began dipping with the onset of January, and have been lower than last year’s levels.

Between January 2 and January 6, minimum temperatures ranged from 6.1 to 9 degrees Celsius in Lengpui and 7.2 to 10.7 degrees Celsius in Aizawl, he told PTI.

During the same period, maximum temperatures ranged between 18.7 and 22.6 degrees Celsius in Lengpui and 19.2 to 23.2 degrees Celsius in Aizawl, he said.

IMD officials said minimum temperatures between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius were recorded over the past three days in south Mizoram’s Lunglei and Champhai districts, which border Myanmar.

It also forecast dense fog across all districts for the next two days, with “very poor visibility” of less than 10 metres.

Advising farmers to take precautions, the department said excess irrigation should be avoided and proper field drainage ensured.

The IMD also warned that foggy conditions coupled with low night temperatures could increase the incidence of fungal diseases. PTI RBT