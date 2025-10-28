Parts of Mumbai see unseasonal rains for 4th day in row

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Several parts of Mumbai experienced light to moderate rains on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of unseasonal showers in the metropolis due to a depression over the Arabian Sea.

The skies remained overcast for most of the day with brief appearances of the Sun between passing clouds, but showers started in the evening.

The intensity of rainfall was comparatively lower than the previous day, but the drizzle was on till late evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the prevailing rainfall activity in the financial capital and adjoining areas to a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, which has pushed moisture towards the west coast.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city recorded 4.68 mm of rainfall, while eastern and western suburbs registered 0.08 mm and 0.39 mm precipitation, respectively, between 8 am and 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast intermittent rainfall over the next 48 hours.

"The depression over the Arabian Sea is influencing the coastal weather and has resulted in light rainfall in parts of Mumbai. Similar conditions are likely to persist for the next two days," an IMD official said.

The rainfall led to a slight dip in day temperatures across the metropolis.

The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees higher than the average.

The maximum temperature was 32.8 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal at the Santacruz observatory, while the minimum temperature was 24.7 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of 2.4 degrees from the usual.

According to IMD officials, a combination of cloudy skies and moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea has moderated daytime heat, but led to slightly warmer nights.