Parts of Mumbai's western suburbs record triple-digit rainfall

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Some northern areas of Mumbai's western suburbs received triple-digit rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended on Thursday morning, civic officials said, as the monsoon revived after a sluggish start in the metropolis.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said heavy rains lashed areas stretching from Malad to Dahisar in western suburbs since Wednesday morning. Several localities in the belt received more than 100 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am on Thursday.

The Eksar area in Borivali (West) recorded the highest rainfall in the period at 140.6 mm, followed by Magathane 139 mm, Borivali (East) 133.6 mm, Dahisar 130.4 mm and Malvani 126.4 mm, the official said.

As compared to western suburbs, the island city and eastern suburbs of the financial capital received comparatively less showers during the period, he said.

Pratiksha Nagar in the island city recorded 36.6 mm rainfall from Wednesday 8 am to Thursday 8 am, while Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli in eastern suburbs registered 48 mm showers, said the official.

As per BMC's disaster management department updates, Mumbai's island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs witnessed average rainfall of 19.44 mm, 29.56mm and 59.30 mm, respectively, in 24 hours (till Thursday 8 am).

On Thursday, the rain intensity in Mumbai was comparatively less compared to neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, where the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange alert' indicating heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places.

As per BMC's disaster management department updates, Mumbai's island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs witnessed average rainfall of 1.76 mm, 12.46mm and 7.75 mm, respectively, ll between 8 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The metropolis did not report any major water logging or disruption in suburban train services. However, Mumbai witnessed 15 incidents of tree/branch fall, two each of house collapse and short- circuit during the period, but there was no report of any injuries.

The rain activity led to a dip in minimum temperatures, which were around 30 degrees Celsius through last week in Mumbai and its suburbs.

On Thursday, the island city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius (Colaba observatory), while the same was 25.4 degrees Celsius in suburbs (Santacruz weather centre). PTI KK RSY