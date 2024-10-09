Parts of Rajasthan get light to moderate rain

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours due to a western disturbance, the Met office said on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, light rainfall was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan while light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of western Rajasthan.

During this period, the highest rainfall of 25 mm was recorded in Sardarshahar in Churu while the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Jalore, officials said. PTI AG RHL