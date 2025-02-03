Parts of Rajasthan likely to receive rain due to fresh western disturbance

Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) A fresh western disturbance is likely to trigger rain in parts of Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday, the local weather office said.

According to the meteorological department, the western disturbance is likely to cause rain at some places in eastern and northern parts of the state. The weather is likely to remain dry in the rest of the state in the coming days.

Meanwhile, cold conditions continued in many parts of Rajasthan with Ganganagar recording the lowest minimum temperature in the last 24 hours at 4 degrees Celsius.

Sirohi recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celcius, followed by Churu 6.5 degrees, Sangaria 7.4 degrees, and Lunkaransar at 8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in state capital Jaipur were recorded at 25 degrees Celsius and 12.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI AG ARI