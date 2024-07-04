Parts of Rajasthan receive light rain, heavy rainfall in others

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall while some places recorded heavy rain, the Met office said on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Jaipur, Behror-Kotputli, Dholpur, Dungarpur and Alwar districts in a 24-hour period that ended on Thursday morning.

Jaipur recorded the highest rainfall at 98 mm, followed by Behror (91 mm), Deval in Dungarpur (90 mm), Kotputli (86 mm), Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur (81 mm), Alwar (78 mm), Malakheda in Alwar (76 mm) and Saipau in Dholpur (66 mm), according to the Met office.

Till evening, Alwar recorded 73 mm rainfall, Sikar (49 mm) and Dholpur (30.5 mm). Several other places received rainfall below 30 mm.

The Met office has predicted light to moderate rain at many places and heavy rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Kota divisions during the next two to three days.

At the same time, light to moderate rain is likely at some places in the eastern parts of Jodhpur division. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in western Rajasthan. PTI SDA SDA SZM