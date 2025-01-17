Parts of Rajasthan record dense fog, cold day conditions; Mount Abu shivers at 0.8 degrees

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Various parts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota and Bharatpur divisions recorded dense fog and reeled from cold day conditions on Friday morning, a MeT department official said.

Advertisment

Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, was the coldest with a temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Sirohi recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius.

The official mentioned that there is a possibility of a cold day in some areas today, with dense fog expected in certain places over the next 2-3 days.

Jaipur MeT Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the activation of a new western disturbance on January 21-22, light rain is expected in some areas of north-western and north-eastern Rajasthan.

Advertisment

In the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today, light rainfall was recorded in parts of eastern Rajasthan, while western Rajasthan remained dry.

In the plains, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, followed by 4 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Ajmer, 7 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 7.2 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, and Sriganganagar.

Almost all major cities recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. PTI AG ARD ARD