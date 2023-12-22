Parts of Rajasthan reel under severe cold, light rain likely in western districts

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Many parts of Rajasthan are experiencing severe cold with the mercury dropping to below 5 degrees Celsius at several places on Friday morning, according to the India Meteorological department (IMD).

According to the meteorological department here, a new western disturbance could lead to light rain or drizzle at isolated places in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts in western Rajasthan on Friday.

Most of the remaining parts are likely to remain cloudy, it said.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, Fatehpur was the coldest in the state on Friday morning with a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Sikar was recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius, whereas it was 4.2 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4.4 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, and 4.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani, the bulletin showed.

Karauli ecorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius and Ganganagar noted 6.5 degrees Celsius, it added.

Several places, including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Sirohi and Phalodi, recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of moderate to dense fog at isolated places in Bikaner division of western Rajasthan on December 23, the MeT said, adding that the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the state during the next week. PTI AG RPA