Parts of Rajasthan see heavy rains in Rajasthan, more showers predicted

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Rajasthan continues to see heavy rainfall, with Malpura in Tonk district recording 176 mm rain in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Friday.

Significant rainfall was recorded across the state -- 116 mm in Sajangarh (Banswara), 107 mm in Tijara, 101 mm in Danpur, 102 mm in Nainwan (Bundi), 97 mm in Thanagazi, 90 mm in Pipalda (Kota), 88 mm in Tapukda, 82 mm in Fagi of Jaipur, 75 mm in Karauli, 75 mm in Ramgarh, 68 mm in Nawalgarh of Jhunjhunu and 65 mm in Baswa of Dausa.

Many parts of the state received received moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the weather office said.

A circulation system formed over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan contributed to the heavy rains, with the monsoon trough line passing through Bikaner and Sikar on Friday.

Monsoon is expected to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan on Friday, with a significant amount of rainfall predicted for Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur divisions. Heavy rain is expected in Tonk and adjoining districts, the weather department said.

Heavy rain is likely to continue in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday, which could decrease subsequently on Sunday and Monday.

Rain activities are expected in some parts of northeastern Rajasthan on Sunday and Monday, which are expected to increase again on July 9-10.

Bikaner division and eastern and northern parts of Jodhpur division are also expected to receive rain in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said. PTI AG OZ SKY SKY