Parts of Rajasthan to receive light to moderate rain for next few days

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Some parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next four days beginning Saturday amid a weakened southwest monsoon in the state, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions till Tuesday.

According to the local meteorological department, there will be a decrease in rain activity in Rajasthan for a week, although north-eastern parts may receive rains from Saturday.

During the last 24 hours till Saturday 8.30 am, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at one or two places. The weather remained dry in western Rajasthan.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Mahua (Dausa) at 71.0 mm.

Between August 15-21, rain activity is expected to increase in most parts of the state, with more than normal rainfall predicted for southern parts of the state and around normal rainfall in the remaining parts.