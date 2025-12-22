Parts of Rajasthan witness dense fog, minimum temp expected to drop between Dec 23-25

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) The minimum temperature is expected to drop by two to four degrees Celsius at most places in Rajasthan between December 23 and 25, a MeT department spokesperson said on Monday.

Parts of the state witnessed scattered to dense fog on Monday morning, he added.

Pali recorded 8 degrees while Sirohi logged the lowest minimum temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, officials said.

The weather office informed that conditions are likely to remain dry across the state during the week. However, dense fog is expected at isolated places, especially during the morning hours on December 23 and 24.

There is no forecast of rainfall, but reduced visibility due to fog may affect early morning movement in some areas, the Met office said. PTI AG MPL MPL