Parts of Rajasthan witness rain with thunder, lightning; drop in temperature likely

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Parts of eastern Rajasthan experienced light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said.

The highest rainfall recorded was 26 mm at Manohar Thana in Jhalawar district. Additionally, moderate to dense fog was reported in several areas across the state, officials said.

Nagaur registered the lowest minimum temperature at 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said that from January 28, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry over most parts of the state. Due to strong northerly winds, a drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in temperatures is expected.

Dense fog may be recorded at some places during the morning hours on January 29 and 30, according to the weather office.

Furthermore, the department indicated that the impact of another western disturbance could bring light rain accompanied by thunder to isolated locations in northern and eastern Rajasthan on January 31 and February 1.