Parts of TN, Puducherry to get more rain, low-pressure over Bay of Bengal likely on May 22

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Even as a few parts of Tamil Nadu experienced sharp showers on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a low pressure system was likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal around May 22 before concentrating into a depression by the morning of May 24.

Advertisment

Light to moderate rainfall at many or a few places with isolated heavy to very heavy/ heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning were likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days (May 20 to 24), the bulletin said.

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur districts and at isolated places over Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts," it said.

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and it is likely to move initially northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24, the bulletin said. PTI JSP SS