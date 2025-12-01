National

Parts of TN receive rain as remnants of cyclone Ditwah remain close to TN-Pondy coasts

Chennai: Several parts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Ranipet continued to receive moderate downpour on Monday due to the remnants of the cyclonic storm Ditwah that remained closed to Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

The system which weakened into a deep depression will further weaken and the remnants could cause rain, the IMD said. It is likely to remain stationary as a weakened system for the next 24 hours.

“The deep depression (remnant of cyclonic storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at over the same region, about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai, 90 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 110 km east-northeast of Cuddalore, 180 km north-northeast of Karaikal,” the weather bulletin said.

It lay about 50 km from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and would weaken gradually further into a depression by noon of December 1.

