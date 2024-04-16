'Party apparatchik': Cong slams India's envoy to Ireland for critical remarks

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday took strong objection to the criticism directed at it by the Indian envoy to Ireland while responding to an Irish daily's editorial, saying that attacking opposition parties openly in a manner like a "party apparatchik" was "disgraceful behaviour" and the ambassador should be sacked.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh hit out at Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra over his remarks in his "rejoinder" to The Irish Times over what the embassy said was a "highly biased and prejudiced editorial, casting aspersion on Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, Indian democracy, law enforcement institutions & 'Hindu-majority' people of India".

In the rejoinder, Mishra said, "Further to 'The Irish Times' view on the Indian election: Modi tightens his grip" (April 11th), Indian prime minister Narendra Modi enjoys unprecedented popularity and profile not only in India but globally because of his impeccable personal character and integrity and thought-leadership on innovative, inclusive governance and sustainable development." "...The fight against the deeply entrenched ecosystem of corruption (created by the 55-year rule, including first 30 years, by a single dynastic party in India) is a major factor behind Mr Modi's ever-growing popularity," the ambassador wrote.

Hitting out at the envoy's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Ramesh said, "Defending the Government of India is one thing and is to be expected. But to attack Opposition parties openly in thus manner like a party apparatchik is not expected from an Ambassador even if he be a political appointment." He later said in another post, "I stand corrected. This Ambassador is actually a career diplomat which makes his comments even more shameful, disgraceful and completely unacceptable. He has actually breached service rules and should be sacked right away".

"This is unprofessional and disgraceful behaviour on his part-but is par for the Modi course I guess," the Congress leader said.

Sharing the envoy's rejoinder, the embassy said on X, "Ambassador @AkhileshIFS's rejoinder to @IrishTimes' highly biased & prejudiced editorial (Modi tightens his grip' April 11, 2024), casting aspersion on Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi, Indian democracy, law enforcement institutions & 'Hindu-majority' people of India." PTI ASK ASK DV DV