Party manifesto puts special emphasis on welfare of farmers: Delhi Cong chief

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Monday said his party's Lok Sabha poll manifesto has put special emphasis on the welfare and protection of farmers and their produce.

Addressing a "Delhi Dehat Mahapanchayat" at Bawana village here, he said the five 'Nyay' and 25 guarantees in the Congress manifesto include justice for farmers and improvement of the lives of the people in the rural areas of Delhi.

These will be implemented when the Congress and INDIA bloc come to power at the Centre, Yadav said.

According to a party statement, sarpanches from all rural areas were present at the Mahapanchayat. The common refrain at the Mahapanchayat was that the farmers were looking for change, and they have resolved to elect the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, it said. PTI NIT NSD NSD