Party members together for public service, put nation first: Outgoing UP BJP chief

Lucknow, Dec 14 (PTI) The outgoing chief of the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, on Sunday said that being a member of the party means putting the nation first, and with this spirit, "we are all moving forward together with a resolve for public service".

He was addressing the party workers and leaders at a gathering in Lucknow, after the announcement of Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary as the new president of the state unit.

"In organisational politics, situations constantly arise where we see ourselves changing our roles. The timing of these changes depends on the circumstances. As workers of a disciplined political party like the BJP, this kind of sentiment is ingrained in all of us," he said.

Chaudhary added that as soon as information (about the changed roles) is received, the ability to rest ceases, and with prior planning for the next role, all of the workers move forward with a sense of dedication and preparation.

"Being a member of the BJP means putting the nation first, and with this spirit, we are all moving forward together with a resolve for public service," Chaudhary said.

He added, "In the past years, we have all fought many elections together and participated in many campaigns. From the Mahila Shakti Vandan Yojana to many other organisational tasks, we have all worked with enthusiasm." Whether it was the membership drive or other campaigns, they have been successfully completed with complete dedication, he said, adding that the party has embraced the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

"The BJP workers in Uttar Pradesh have created history under the membership drive. For the first time, the party has more than 2.6 crore members," the outgoing Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said.

BJP state election officer, Mahendra Nath Pandey, who has also served as the state unit chief, said the number of primary members this years was 74 lakh more than in 2019.

He also said Pankaj Chaudhary will be the 17th chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit.