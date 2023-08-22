Party spokespersons are 'frontline warriors'; should be able to identify propaganda, fake news: BJP's B L Santhosh

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Tuesday said party spokespersons and panellists work like "frontline warriors" and they should have an understanding of how to identify propaganda and fake news.

Speaking at a workshop on the media and social media cell, he said fact-checking, dealing with online trolls, and answering tough questions is a challenging task. He also urged party workers to use social media not just for entertainment but also to enhance their knowledge.

"It has been my experience that the spokespersons and panellists of the party work like frontline warriors. Spokespersons have to answer questions immediately,” he said.

BJP National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said after the emergence of social media, things have drastically changed.

In just half an hour, things are heard and seen by thousands and lakhs of people on social media, he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did several innovations in the run-up to the 2014 general elections and addressed meetings using 3D technology, according to a release.

In the last nine years, the Modi government has done creative and historic work and it can be said that the nation is in safe hands, Trivedi said.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi, national spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore and other leaders also addressed the workshop in which discussions on various issues such as effective use of media and social media in politics, coordination, management, debates among others were held. PTI AG SDA RHL