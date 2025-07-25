Party to prioritise road infrastructure if voted to power in next Assembly polls: Mizoram BJP chief

Aizawl, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP Mizoram state president K. Beichhua on Friday said the party will prioritise the state’s development — particularly by improving the road communication network — if voted to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

He criticised the poor condition of National Highway 306/06 and lamented that no one has taken responsibility for its improvement.

NH-306, a portion of which is also known as NH-6, serves as Mizoram’s primary lifeline, connecting the state to the rest of the country through Assam.

Addressing party workers at BJP state office here, Beichhua emphasised the need for speedy development of the state by installing a BJP government.

He claimed that the lack of development in the state is a direct result of the BJP being in the opposition.

The three-time MLA said if the BJP had been elected to power in the 2023 Assembly polls, the state would have seen better highways, roads, and overall development.

"While no one takes responsibility to improve the condition of the dilapidated road, the BJP will take accountability if voted to power in the next Assembly elections," the former minister said.

Calling upon the youths to join the party, he said vacant jobs in police and other departments will be filled up if the BJP comes to power in the state.

"These vacancies cannot be filled up by the government of other political parties due to acute shortage of funds and only the BJP can do it," Beichhua said. PTI CORR MNB