Party will act against leaders involved in Sabarimala gold case: CPI(M) Kerala state secretary

Kannur (Ker), Dec 5 (PTI) CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M V Govindan on Friday said that the party will take appropriate action against leaders arraigned as accused in the Sabarimala temple gold loss case after verifying the court directives on the issue.

"Let there be clarity in the case as it is pending before the court. It is a High Court-monitored probe being conducted by a special investigation team,” he said at a press meet here.

He said organisational disciplinary action will be taken against the two accused party members in the case after the court makes a decision.

CPI(M) leaders and former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents A Padmakumar and N Vasu are currently under judicial custody in connection with the case.

Govindan said the party had already made it clear that all those involved in the issue of gold loss at Sabarimala temple will be brought before the law, and the entire quantity of gold lost from the temple will be recovered by the government.

He also alleged that a gold theft from the Guruvayoor temple in 1985 during the Congress-led UDF rule had not yet been detected.

The CPI(M) leader said the Congress expelled Rahul Mankoottathil MLA from the party only because "there was no other way". Serious sexual harassment allegations had come up against Mamkoottathil, who was projected by the Congress as the future face of the party, he said.

Govindan said the CPI(M) did not want to take such face-saving exercises as the party has a "clear face".

On fielding a candidate, who was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with a bomb attack case against the police, in the local body polls in Kannur, he said there were higher courts of appeal and the party will act after the courts pronounced a final verdict.

Govindan expressed the hope that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will come out in flying colours in the local body elections scheduled for December 9 and 11 in the state.

The LDF was fighting against the majority communalism of the BJP-RSS combine and the opposition UDF's unholy nexus with Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI, who were propagating the theory of Islamic State, Govindan said.