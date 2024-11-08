Advertisment
National

Party workers are AAP's biggest strength, says Kejriwal in video message

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers via video message.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers via video message.

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday workers are the biggest strength of the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year.

Advertisment

Kejriwal, in a video message for the party workers on X, urged them to give the next two-three months for the elections, claiming AAP is the "only hope for the country".

Advertisment

"AAP is the only hope for our country. I urge all our workers to leave work for the next two-three months and work for the elections," he said.

The AAP supremo further claimed that forces against the party will do anything to defeat them in Assembly polls, but they can't let such forces win.

He also said AAP is a "fresh breeze" in Indian politics that talks about health and education, roads, etc.

AAP Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly polls Delhi elections Delhi assembly elections
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe