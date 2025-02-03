Party workers will reach out to every voter: Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) After the campaigning for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls came to an end on Monday, BJP's city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva asserted that the party workers will dedicate themselves to securing each vote in the capital.

He also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of running a campaign based on misinformation and confusion, which, he said, forced the BJP to fight on three fronts.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva said, "With the election campaign coming to an end, the next 48 hours are crucial. Every BJP worker will work with full dedication to ensure that we reach every voter." "On one hand, we had to counter the confusion spread by the AAP. On the other, we exposed the corruption and inefficiency of (former chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal's government. At the same time, we highlighted the development work done by the Centre and the BJP's vision for Delhi," he added.

Sachdeva credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with boosting the BJP's campaign. "His rally and three public meetings energised our workers, and we are confident that the people of Delhi are ready for change. The BJP will form the government on February 8 (counting day)," he said.

Sachdeva also emphasised that the party received substantial guidance and support from national leaders and officials from other states, especially through the "Slum Expansion Plan", which turned the slum areas, once seen as the BJP's weakness, into its greatest strength.

"We have support from the middle class, slum dwellers, people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Dalit community. This unity will ensure the BJP's victory," he said.

Union minister Harsh Malhotra said the upcoming election would shape Delhi's future. "While the BJP has showcased the achievements of the central government, the AAP has failed to deliver progress in the last 10 years," he said.

Malhotra further accused the AAP of spreading "political pollution" in Delhi and promised major improvements if the BJP comes to power. "We will bring 13,000 electric buses and revamp the Yamuna, turning it into a clean river and creating a beautiful riverfront like Sabarmati within three years," he said.

Additionally, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Delhi will form a government that will work in harmony and cooperation. People no longer want a government that is mired in conflicts." BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia criticised AAP supremo Kejriwal, alleging that his leadership was exposed when a statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Punjab's Amritsar. "The Dalit community will hold him accountable. On February 8, the BJP will form the government in Delhi," he asserted.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8. While the AAP is eyeing a third straight term in power, the BJP is aiming to win the polls in the capital after a gap of more than 25 years. PTI SHB RC