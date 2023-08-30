Partying with friends, 28-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old Delhi resident, who had come for a party with his friends at a farm house in DLF Phase 1 area, drowned in a swimming pool under suspicious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

Sonu's relatives blamed his friends from Gwal Pahari for killing him and an FIR was registered on their complaint under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF phase 1 police station on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased, a resident of Delhi's Aya Nagar, had come to a farmhouse in Baliawas village along with his friends on Monday evening, police added.

In the late evening, all friends were taking a bath in the swimming pool when Sonu started drowning. His friends pulled him out. He was taken to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead.

Sub-inspector Chandagi Ram, the in-charge of Gwal Pahari Police Chowki, said they are examining CCTV cameras installed in the farm house and questioning the friends. "Action will be taken on the basis of evidence revealed during the investigation," said Ram. PTI COR AS TIR TIR