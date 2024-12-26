Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river link: MP govt approves 16 projects

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday gave approval to a group of 16 works that had been left out of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) river linking project with an estimated cost of Rs 28,798 crore.

Advertisment

The approval was given in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

"The approved projects will create new irrigation capacity in land measuring 4.73 lakh hectares in 1865 villages of Guna, Shivpuri, Morena, Ujjain, Sehore, Indore, Dewas Agar Malwa, Shajapur and Rajgarh of Malwa and Chambal region. The modernization of Chambal right main canal system will ensure irrigation facilities in 3.62 lakh hectares in 1205 villages of Bhind, Morena and Sheopur," state water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters.

"An MoU was signed on January 28 this year between the Union government and governments of MP and Rajasthan to prepare a detailed project report of revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Link Project cum Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. The Centre will bear 90 per cent of the cost of the project, while the remaining will be contributed by the two states," he added.

Advertisment

Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora said the total estimated cost for the implementation of schemes in MP under the project, including two already sanctioned, has been estimated at Rs 35,000 crore.

Officials said the cabinet also approved the implementation of Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules 2024.

Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules 2024 has been prepared in accordance with draft rules received from Registrar General Office of the Union government, they said.

Advertisment

The main points of Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules 2024 include provision of digital registration and electronic delivery of birth and death certificates, creation of national and state level database of registered births and deaths, facilitating the registration process of adopted, orphaned, abandoned, surrogate children and children from single parents or unmarried mothers, etc, they added.

Under this, various sections of Madhya Pradesh Birth and Death Registration Rules 1999 have been amended, the officials said.

Other cabinet decisions include giving its in-principle approval to link to the consumer price index the increase in consolidated salary of resident doctors and internships of graduate trainees and postgraduate fellows in nine government and autonomous Ayurveda/Unani/Homeopathy colleges run under AYUSH department, the officials said. PTI MAS BNM