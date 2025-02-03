Parvesh Verma announces plan to rename Talkatora stadium after Maharishi Valmiki

New Delhi: On the last day of campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls, BJP's New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma announced that the Talkatora Stadium will be renamed after Maharishi Valmiki if the party secures victory.

He told a press conference that the proposal would be introduced in the first New Delhi Municipal Council meeting after February 8, and once passed, the new name would officially take effect.

"In the first NDMC council meeting after February 8, we will rename the Talkatora Stadium as Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Stadium," Verma said.

He also said that every airport, stadium, and prominent building should be named after a "Bhagwan or a martyr", who sacrificed their life for the nation.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is witnessing a high-profile contest, with former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal seeking a re-election.

The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former CM Sheila Dikshit, making it a three-way battle.