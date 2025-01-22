Parvesh Verma sends Rs 100 cr defamation notices to Kejriwal, Mann, seeks apology in 48 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said he will file Rs 100 crore defamation suits against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for levelling "false allegations" against him.

Verma issued legal notices to both AAP leaders later in the evening and demanded an unconditional apology within 48 hours.

The notice charged Kejriwal and Mann for allegedly defaming Verma with "false misleading statements baseless tweets/re-tweets dated 21.1.2025 with distortion/misquoting to defame/blame and conspire." "...By serving you this legal notice, I hereby call upon you to pay the damages of Rupees one hundred crores (fifty crores each) to my client as well as tender an unconditional written apology, within Forty eight (48) hours from the receipt of this notice, failing which my client would be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against you the notices before the competent court of law and Police, at your risk, cost and consequences," the notice read.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to PTI, Verma said if he won the cases, he planned to use the money for development work in his constituency, New Delhi, from where he is contesting the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.

On Kejriwal's allegation that Verma called Punjabis a threat to the country, the BJP leader said, "I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community." Verma had earlier alleged that thousands of cars from Punjab, carrying AAP ministers, legislators and even Mann, have come to Delhi over he past few days to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.

"I don't have a problem with their campaigning, but they are influencing voters by distributing CCTV cameras from Chinese companies, liquor, and money," Verma claimed.

He also said he has filed complaints against the party with police and the Election Commission.

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of resorting to lies out of frustration over his party's "imminent defeat." He also criticised Kejriwal for allegedly insulting Hindu sentiments through his remarks on Ram and Hanuman.

"The people of Delhi will give them a reply on February 5, and on February 8, the lotus will bloom," he said, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal on X condemned the BJP leader's remarks that cars from Punjab posed a security threat ahead of the January 26 parade.

"Delhi is home to lakhs of Punjabis, whose families and ancestors have made countless sacrifices for the country. Many Punjabis also came to Delhi as refugees during the partition, leaving everything behind and enduring immense suffering. Punjabis have shaped Delhi," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Criticising Verma's statement, Kejriwal said, "By calling Punjabis a threat to the country, BJP has insulted lakhs of Punjabis living in Delhi. This is deeply painful to hear. BJP should apologise to Punjabis." PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN