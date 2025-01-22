Parvesh Verma's remarks show BJP's 'mentality' towards Punjabis: AAP MP Kang

Chandigarh: AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday lashed out at Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma for his remarks that "thousands of Punjab registration vehicles are roaming around" in the national capital, and said it reflects BJP's "mentality" towards Punjabis.

Strongly condemning the remarks, the Anandpur Sahib MP asked Verma to seek an apology for "insulting" the people of Punjab.

Verma had said in Delhi on Tuesday that, "Thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration plates are roaming around here (Delhi). Who are in those vehicles? Preparations for celebrating January 26 (Republic Day) are going on here (in Delhi). What something big are they going to do here that could put our security system at risk."

Reacting to Verma's remarks, Kang said such a statement shows the BJP's "frustration" as it was losing the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

"It shows how much hatred the BJP has for you. It shows the mentality of the BJP towards Punjabis," Kang told reporters here.

"You abused an entire community. Are Punjabis terrorists? Verma should seek an apology," Kang said.

He demanded from the BJP take action against Verma.

AAP Punjab unit's chief spokesperson Kang said people of Delhi will teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming elections.

The MP also asked BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa whether he agrees with Verma's statement.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had slammed Verma for his statement and had said he "insulted" Punjabis and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post in Hindi on X on Tuesday, Mann had said Delhi is the country's capital and vehicles registered in various states ply in the city. He added that vehicles registered in any state can ply anywhere in the country and there is no restriction on it".

Citing Verma's statement, the Punjab chief minister had said, "This is very dangerous, worrisome and insulting for Punjabis. He is identifying vehicles with Punjab registration numbers and questioning why vehicles from Punjab are plying in Delhi."

He added that from Verma's statement, it seems as if Punjabis are a "threat" to the country's security and sought an apology from Shah over it.

"Amit Shahji, you are neither able to keep the country's border safe nor Delhi. Thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are coming to the country, don't you have a problem with them? But you are calling Punjabis coming from Punjab to Delhi a threat to the country. You should apologise to Punjabis," Mann had said.

"Today, every Punjabi is feeling extremely pained and insulted. It is not right to question the patriotism of Punjabis this way for your dirty politics," he had said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5 and the results are set to be declared on February 8.