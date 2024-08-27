Doctor rape-murder: All eyes on Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj's Nabanna Abhijan rally

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) Student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are set to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday, despite the administration's declaration of the event as illegal.

The rally to the state secretariat is focused on demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the arrest of those implicated in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj is an unregistered student group, while Sangrami Joutha Mancha represents state government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.

The state police have termed the rally "illegal" and "unauthorized," citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder.

ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Verma indicated that there is credible intelligence suggesting attempts by miscreants to incite chaos during the protest. Consequently, the government has imposed prohibitory orders near Nabanna (state secretariat) under Section 163 of BNSS, restricting gatherings of five or more people.

The Trinamool Congress has denounced the rally as a "conspiracy" to create public disorder, releasing videos that purportedly show BJP leaders from Ghatal, Paschim Medinipur district, planning to provoke violence. The persons shown in the videos have been detained for questioning.

In response to the anticipated disruptions, several educational institutions have opted to conduct online classes or declared a holiday for Tuesday. Governor CV Ananda Bose has urged the state government to refrain from using force to prevent the rally, advocating for the students' right to protest.