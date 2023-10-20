Pashmina a cultural heritage of J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Pashmina is an expression of Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural heritage, and the union territory administration is duty bound to revive the industry, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

Sinha was addressing a function after presenting the annual artisan awards to Pashmina and Sozni weavers, organised by the Pashmina Exporter and Manufacturers Association (PEMA) here.

“Not only for J-K, but for the whole world, Pashmina is not just a word, it is an expression, a symbol of our cultural heritage, which has been immortalised by the hard work of our brilliant artisans,” the LG said.

Pashmina is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. Its importance extends beyond the economic sphere to encompass cultural, social, and environmental aspects, making it a cherished and integral part of the Jammu and Kashmir's identity and the way of life, he said.

He said the extraordinary and priceless product has played a great role in helping the economy for centuries. It has helped in nation-building. It also contributes in the union territory's economy, and empowers a large section of weavers and artisans.

Kashmir is known as the Pashmina capital of the world due to its traditional expertise in producing high quality Pashmina products, he added.

Sinha said the sector has faced many challenges, but the administration is duty bound to revive the Pashmina industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration will take every step, including providing training, technological, infrastructural and financial support to the artisans to help them, he said.

He said the boom in the tourism sector and the success of the G20 Summit has increased the demand for the union territory's handicraft and handloom products.

The LG said the Centre has granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Pashmina products. This legal recognition helps protect the authenticity of Pashmina items and ensures only products made in specific regions, like Kashmir, can bear the name "Pashmina" to discourage imitation and counterfeit products.

Referring to the challenges for the Pashmina goat herders due to climate change, Sinha said there is a crisis for the Pashmina goat due to this, but the administration has taken a step in that direction as well, and work is being done on it on scientific lines.

“Efforts are also being made to conserve and improve the population of Changthangi goats, which are the source of Pashmina wool. These efforts include breeding programmes, improved animal husbandry practices, and creating sustainable grazing areas for the goats," he said.

The LG said about 3.5 lakh artisans in J&K are currently registered with the Handloom and Handicrafts Department.

Among those, about 76,000 artisans are directly linked with Pashmina and 55,000 with the carpet-weaving craft. We know there are many more who have been left, and a programme has been launched to register the rest so that they get the benefit of government schemes, he said.

Sinha said the PM Vishwakarma Yojana will transform the lives of artisans and craftsmen engaged in 18 identified trades. The J-K administration will also ensure an increased number of stalls and shops during the exhibition at Pragati Maidan to provide them with enhanced marketing opportunities and access to the global market, he added.