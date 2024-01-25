Pashupati Paras extends support to simultaneous polls

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president and NDA ally Pashupati Kumar Paras has pledged his party's full support to the concept of One Nation One Election.

He asserted his support to the proposal as a delegation of his party on Thursday met the High Level Committee on One Nation One Election, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The meeting came as part of the committee's consultation process with political parties.

According to a government statement, Paras emphasised that adopting simultaneous elections would curtail superfluous and unnecessary expenditures, not only for the nation but also for political parties.

He said the move aligns with a more cost-effective electoral process, freeing up resources for essential national development projects.

Reflecting on the electoral history of the country, Paras noted that elections were traditionally held simultaneously until a certain point.

He said he believes that restoring and synchronising elections is a viable approach given the historical context.

Paras argued that the synchronised election process would save significant time for the government, allowing for a more focused and efficient governance. This, he said, is crucial for addressing the pressing needs and challenges facing the nation.

He pointed out that multiple elections often lead to interruptions in the development process due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

While acknowledging potential sacrifices such as the curtailment of terms of the house and government tenures, Paras stressed that these sacrifices are essential for the greater national interest.

But long-term benefits of synchronised elections far outweigh any initial challenges, he said.

Paras proposed the implementation of fixed terms for assemblies, irrespective of changes in government or leadership.

Paras proposed the implementation of fixed terms for assemblies, irrespective of changes in government or leadership.

This, he argued, would provide elected representatives with the security of completing their full terms, enabling them to dedicate themselves to the welfare of the people and the development of their constituencies.