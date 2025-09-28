Pasmanda Muslim body appeals for harmony, urges youth to refrain from action that may harm peace

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Amid the row over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, an organisation of Pasmanda Muslims on Sunday condemned the recent lathicharge in Bareilly and appealed to the youth of the community to refrain from any action that could harm peace and harmony.

In a statement, the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz said the truth about the Kanpur controversy is that after a meeting with the district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, the city Qazi, imams, and other intellectuals of the city, the administration clearly stated that the FIRs filed against those involved in tearing of banners/posters of other religions had nothing to do with writing 'I Love Muhammad'.

According to the statement, the Kanpur unit of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz also provided a factual report, and the organisation has been working to spread this truth and raise awareness among the public since that day.

"Despite this, some Ashrafs (clerics), maulanas, politicians, and so-called intellectuals have deliberately fuelled this issue and incited people. It is clear that this controversy has been repeatedly raised to set a political agenda," the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz said (AIPMM).

On the Bareilly incident, the organisation claimed that after Friday prayers, inflammatory statements by some leaders and attempts to incite violence escalated the situation, forcing police to resort to lathi charge.

"Several young people were injured in the incident. The lack of concrete action by the government despite the continued provocative statements by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan also raises serious questions," it said.

In its appeal, the AIPMM said it believes that the current situation is not conducive, and the Pasmanda Muslim community, in particular, should refrain from protests and confrontations.

"We appeal to our youth and all members of the community to maintain peace and refrain from any action that could harm peace and harmony. We also request the administration to adopt a balanced and just approach in maintaining law and order so that the situation can return to normal as soon as possible," the organisation said.

Tensions erupted in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Mau and Muzaffarnagar, after violent protests in Bareilly over the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits and arresting prominent cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.

Officials on Saturday said that security forces had been deployed in strength and social media was being closely monitored to keep the situation under control.

On Friday night, following the clashes in Bareilly after Friday prayers, tension prevailed in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, located adjacent to state capital Lucknow, after a banner with the words 'I Love Muhammad' was torn down.

One side alleged that a local watchman named Dhanni broke the rope with a stick and brought down the banner. Following the incident, members of one community gathered at the scene and expressed their displeasure.

Members of the other community also began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere in the village.

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque. The footage reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation.

Dhanni's house was reportedly vandalised by some youths. Upon receiving the information, police swung into action.

The additional superintendent of police and the circle officer arrived at the scene, and cops from several police stations were called to the village.

Dhanni's wife alleged that some people broke into the house, vandalised it and stole their belongings.

Ajay Singh, the SP's public relations officer, said a dispute had arisen over the removal of a banner, but peace has now been restored at the scene.

Police in Barabanki arrested eight people for taking out a procession after the incident in Faizullaganj. PTI ASK ARI