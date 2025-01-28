Passenger accidentally hits panic button on Jodhpur-Bengaluru flight, causes chaos

Jodhpur, Jan 28 (PTI) A passenger on a flight in Rajasthan's Jodhpur airport accidentally pressed the panic button on Tuesday morning, triggering alarm bells in the pilot's cabin and causing panic among the crew and authorities.

The incident occurred aboard flight 6E-603, scheduled to take off for Bengaluru at 10.05 am, just as it was about to taxi to the runway, officials said.

Airport police rushed to the scene and detained the passenger, Siraj Kidwai, a bank officer, for questioning. However, he was released after it was confirmed that the action was unintentional, though he missed his flight.

"So far nothing suspicious was found in his action and he was let off", Station House Officer (Airport) Suresh Chaudhary said, adding that the flight was delayed by 20 minutes due to the chaos caused by the incident.

The panic button was pressed inadvertently during the customary pre-flight briefing by the air hostess, Chaudhary said.

The passenger was seated and observing the emergency alarm near his seat when the button was accidentally pressed, he explained. PTI COR OZ OZ