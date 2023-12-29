Passenger arrested at airport in Amritsar for smuggling gold

Amritsar, Dec 29 (PTI) Customs department officers have arrested a man after seizing over 1 kg of gold upon his arrival at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the Customs department said the seized gold weighing 1.068 kg was estimated to be worth over Rs 67 lakh.

Acting on specific information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit of the customs department intercepted a passenger at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here on Thursday.

During a search of the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, gold in a paste form was seized from him. It was wrapped in a yellow packet and concealed in the waist strip of his trousers, the statement said.

The passenger, in his statement to the officials, admitted that he smuggled the gold for Rs 10,000 which was handed over to him in Dubai, an official said.

He was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.