Passenger beaten by off-duty Air India Express pilot suffers nasal fracture, seeks justice

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Delhi airport has said a CT scan confirmed a displacement of his left nasal bone.

The complainant, Ankit Dewan, said he is now seeking justice in the matter.

Dewan said he has submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police and learned through media reports that an FIR has been filed.

"I am right now focusing on my health, and a CT scan today showed a displaced fracture of left nasal bone. I hope I get justice in the matter," Dewan told PTI.

The Delhi Police on Monday said based on Dewan's complaint received via email, a case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway, they said.

Earlier, the police had said they had not received a formal complaint and only became aware of the incident after Dewan's post surfaced on social media platform X.

Dewan alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 of the airport on December 19. He claimed the assault caused him to bleed and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the encounter.

According to Dewan, the altercation began when he objected to certain staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint. He alleged that the pilot verbally abused him before the physical attack.

Air India Express issued a statement, saying it is aware of the incident involving an employee who was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time. The airline has removed the pilot from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation.

Police officials said they will examine the matter based on the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage from the terminal. PTI SHB AKY