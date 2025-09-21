Passenger booked after revolver, cartridges recovered from his bag at Pune airport

Pune, Sep 21 (PTI) A 63-year-old traveller was booked after the authorities recovered a revolver and five live cartridges from his bag at Pune International Airport, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 19, they said.

Chandrakant Prabhakar Bagal was scheduled to board a Pune-Varanasi flight when the weapon and ammunition were detected during baggage screening at Level 2B of the airport, a police official said.

As per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms, it is mandatory to report possession of such a firearm and ammunition.

“The passenger held a licence to carry the weapon within Maharashtra but was found travelling outside the state (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh),” the official said.

A case has been registered against Bagal at Vimantal police station under the Arms Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway. PTI COR NR